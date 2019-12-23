Early bird discount offered on Empire Pass renewals for 2020

Renew your NYS Empire Pass card online (parks.ny.gov) before Jan. 1 and get $15 off a single or multi-season pass. Renewals from Jan. 1 to March 31 will save $10, and from April 1 or later will save $5 discount. The Empire Pass program provides unlimited day-use vehicle entry to state parks, boat launch sites, arboretums, park preserves and Department of Environmental Conservation forest preserves. New customers can purchase a one year, three-year, five-year or lifetime Empire Pass all online at Parks Store or by phone at 518-474-0458.