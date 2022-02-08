Dramatic Crusader efforts no match for Wildcats

Monday, January 31 at On Monday Nite The Crusaders hosted the Wildcats of Warwick in a critical OCIAA Division crossover game on Monday, Jan. 31, at Monroe Woodbury High School. The Crusaders entered the game with a 12-3 record on the season after beating North Rockland in their last game, 43-38. The Wildcats entered the game with a 10-2 record after beating Pine Bush 56-46. The Wildcats are currently riding a nine game winning streak and beat the Crusaders 40-23 in their last meeting back in January.

The Wildcats took control in the first quarter of the game and ran out to a 16-2 lead. In second quarter action, Crusader Madison Fileen, hit two of her 3-point shots in the game, but the Wildcats were in control and went into the half with a 29-11 lead.

In the beginning of the second half, the Crusaders made a brief run on the Wildcats, with Arianna Exarchakis scoring 4 of her 7 points in the game. The Wildcats press defense quickly responded and they retook control as they went on to 51-29 victory over the Crusaders.

The Crusaders loss brings their record to 12-4 on the season. Their next game will be on Wednesday when they travel to Valley Central to face the Vikings.

Photo 1-Arianna Exarchakis #15, scored 7 for the Crusaders in the game. Photo 2-Olivia Shippee #11, hits a jump shot in the second half. Photo 3-#12, Ella Natal slices thru the Wildcats defense. Photo 4-Faith Welsh #20, swings past a Wildcat defender late in the game.