Crusaders Vanquish Wizards as baseball season begins

The Crusaders started their baseball season on a wet cold afternoon in front of a good crowd at Monroe Woodbury High School on Friday. The team, led by Head Coach Christopher Vero and Assistant Coaches William Beyer and Patrick Tierney, looked sharp as they dispatched the Wizards of Washingtonville on opening day. The Crusaders jumped out to a 3-run lead in the first and scored a run in every inning including a 5-run outburst in the 5th and 3 more in in the 6th.

The Crusaders offense was led by Alex Exarchakis with 2 hits, 2 runs, a triple and 3 RBI’s’; Kyle McDermott wit a double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; and JJ Kelleher with a triple, 2 runs and 2 RBI’s. On the mound the Crusader pitchers combined to hold the Wizards to 3 runs while only allowing 1 hit. McDermott started and picked up the victory. He went 2 innings while striking out 3 and was followed by Dylan Larsen who struck out 6 in 2 innings of work.

The Crusaders’ 14-3 victory brings their record to 1-0 on the season. Their next game will be on Monday when they travel to Warwick to face the Wildcats.