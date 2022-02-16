Crusaders vanquish Cornwall Dragons in girls basketball

On Monday Night the Crusaders hosted the Dragons of Cornwall in their last scheduled home game of the season. In a ceremony before the game the Crusaders celebrated the careers of the four seniors on this year’s team.

The Crusaders entered the game with a 14-5 record after beating Newburgh in their last game 52-47. The Crusaders took over the game in the first quarter with senior Lindsay Sundheimer scoring 6 and Freshman Madison Fileen scoring 8 to get the team off to a 19-2 first quarter lead. The team held their 17 point lead into the half and ran away with the game in the second half.

The Crusaders looked sharp in the second half with Senior Kelsey O’Brien scoring 6 of her 8 points. The Crusaders 54-29 victory brings their season record to 15-5. The team will now wait for Section 9 playoff brackets to be released later next week to find out who they will play first on their quest to take the Section 9 title.

Photo 1-Crusader Seniors, (L-R) Kiera Cunningham, Lindsay Sundheimer, Lauren Morgante and Kelsey O’Brien Photo 2-Kelsey O’Brien #22, scored 8 points in the game. Photo 3-Lindsey Sundheimer # 23, got the team with 6 points in the first Qtr. Photo 4-The Crusaders are ready for the playoffs