Crusaders top Kingston in boys’ soccer

On a windy and rainy afternoon the Crusaders hosted the Tigers of Kingston in an important AA league match up. The Crusaders entered the game in search of a victory after having lost a tough league match up at Newburgh earlier in the week.

The Tigers scored first when Gabe Auringer scored on a shot from the far sideline just outside the box. The Crusaders offense was relentless keeping the ball in the Tigers’ end of the field while recording 17 shots on goal in the first half, but they had nothing to show for it. Until Dylan Tarasenko led Connor McSherry with a perfect pass and he popped it over the Tiger goalie’s head to tie the score at 1 apiece.

The Crusaders took the lead with under 2 minuets left in the half when Ryan Guzman took the ball down the side and directed it into the middle where Tenmettey Tetteh-Nartey put it into the Tigers net to give the Crusaders a 2-1 lead going into the half.

The start of the second half saw the Crusaders resumed their restless attack but the frustration started to show after shot after shot was just wide or too high. Even though the Crusaders seemed to be in control of the game things became much more intense when the Tigers’ Lyare Harris scored a goal with 22:00 left in the game to even the score at 2. With under 2 minuets left in the game the Crusaders missed their second penalty kick of the game but were able to maintain possession with a corner kick.

As the game appeared to heading for overtime Crusader Justin Ely lofted a corner kick to the front of the Kingston goal where Tetteh-Nartey drove a header into the net to give the Crusaders a hard fought 3-2 victory. The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 4-1 on the season their next game is scheduled for April 13 when they host the Newburgh Free Academy Goldbacks.