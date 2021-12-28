Crusaders rout Vikings, 58-16

The Monroe-Woodbury girls’ basketball team scored the first 11 points on Dec. 22 on their way to a 58-16 win over the Valley Central Vikings at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

The Crusaders entered the game with a 4-2 record having lost to Warwick, 40-23, in their previous game. The Vikings entered the game with a 1-6 record on the year having lost to Newburgh 51-38 in their previous outing.

The Crusaders ran out to 11-0 start in the first 7 minuets of the game before the Vikings got their first basket. The Crusaders first-quarter surge was lead by Sienna Feeley who scored 6 of her 10 points in the quarter.

The Crusaders increased their lead to 29 points as they left the Vikings behind 32-3 at the half.

In the third quarter, it was Madison Fileen, who knocked down three of her five 3s in the game to increase the Crusaders’ lead to 51-8 at the end of the third quarter.

Crusader Lauren Morgante added 4 points in the final quarter as the Crusaders went on to a 58-16 victory over the Vikings.

The Crusader victory brings their record to 5-2 on the season their next game will be next Tuesday when they travel to Newburgh Free Academy to face the Goldbacks.