Crusaders’ good start not quite enough against Tigers

The Crusaders hosted the Tigers of Kingston in a key Division 1 match up on Jan. 19. The Crusaders entered the game with a 8-4 record on the season after beating Burke Catholic last Friday 63-29. The Tigers entered the game with a 5-2 record after losing to Newburgh 80-46 in their last game.

The Tigers squeezed by the Crusaders when the two teams met earlier in the season, 53-49 in Kingston. The Crusaders jumped out to a 22-19 lead in the first quarter as Jeremiah Arne led the offense and scored 11 of his 27 points in the game in the period.

In the second quarter the Tigers edged ahead of the Crusaders and took a 34-31 lead into the half. After the half time break the Tigers began to pull away, but Crusader standout Arne poured in seven more to keep the Crusaders within striking distance. The Crusaders battled through the fourth quarter, cutting the Tiger lead down, with Cameron Spears scoring six of his 11 points in the game, to lead their comeback attempt.

The Tigers responded and had an answer every time the Crusaders began to get close. The Tigers got to enjoy their bus ride back to Kingston with a 76-65 victory. The Crusaders’ loss brings their record to 8-5 on the season. Their next game will be on Friday when they face off with Pine Bush.