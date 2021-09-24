Central Valley. Different ending this time

On an breezy and overcast Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Crusaders hosted the Vikings of Valley Central.

The last time these two teams met it was for the Section 9 AA Title which the Vikings won 2-1 to break the Crusaders streak of seven championships in a row.

About six minutes into the game the Crusaders struck first when Lauren Morgante hit Francesca Donovan with a quick pass and she beat the outstretched arms of the Viking goalie to put the Crusaders up 1-0.

Early in the second half the Crusaders began to take control of the game and had several really good scoring chances but were unable to score.

They finally broke through when Anna Maggi found Lindsay Sundheimer with a perfect pass and she drilled into the Viking net to put the Crusaders up 2-0.

The six minutes latter Ella Natal scored off a rebound after Donovan’s shot on goal was too hot for the Viking goalie to handle.

Donovan wrapped up the Crusader scoring when she took a nice lead pass from Natal, beat her defender and scored to put the Crusaders up 4-0.

The Crusaders defense recorded their fifth shut out of the season and their fourth in a row to secure the victory.

The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 6-1 on the season. Their next game will be on Friday when they travel to Newburgh to face the Goldbacks.

- William Dimmit