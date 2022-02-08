New ambulance with 360-degree sight lines arrives in Monroe

A new ambulance that allows the driver to see 360 degrees, all the way around the vehicle, was recently delivered to the Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Co., excitedly announced by Town Supervisor Anthony Cardone. The vehicle will replace a 10-year-old ambulance kept particularly busy with the pandemic. Money had been put aside yearly in the capital fund for the purchase, at $224,000, Cardone said.

“With supply chain delays, it took us 18 months, said Wayne Chan, president of the Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Co. So the “new” ambulance is a 2020 model. “Usually delivery only takes six to eight months. And the second ambulance we’re getting will cost 18% more.”

The new model has more computerization, Chan said. That 360-degree system gives drivers a split screen, so they can see where they are in their lane as well as in every other direction with cameras, not just mirrors. They have a Lucas device that does automated CPR.

“Seat belts are five-point harnesses, like in racing cars. They give staff room to move, but lock in place with jolts,” he said. “Everything in the patient compartment is padded, and a special lifting cushion helps heavy patients sit up.”

For all-weather viability, the ambulance has four-wheel drive.