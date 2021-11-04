Photo News election results

Town of Monroe

Supervisor

Anthony P. Cardone, incumbent Republican, ran without opposition. He received 2,554 votes. There also were 33 write-votes.

Town Justice

Audra L. Schwartz, Democrat, Monroe First, ran without opposition. She received 1,656 votes. There were 21 write-in votes.

Town Clerk

Cristina Kiesel, Democrat: 915 votes.

Valerie Bitzer, Republican, Conservative: 2,207 votes.

Town Board (vote for two)

Mary Bingham, Democrat, Monroe First: 1,314 votes

Richard J. Colon, Democrat, Monroe First: 1,347 votes.

Dorey F. Houle, Republican: 1,893 votes.

Town of Tuxedo

Supervisor

Kenneth English, Democrat, Think Tuxedo: 522 votes.

Daniel G. Castricone, Republican, Conservative: 395 votes.

Town Clerk

Marisa Dollbaum, Democrat, ran without opposition. She received 582 votes.

Town Justice

Shawn M. Brown, Republican, ran without opposition: 578 votes.

Town Board (vote for two)

Deirdre Murphy, Democrat, ran without opposition: 469 votes.

Jay H. Reichgott, Democrat, ran without opposition: 479 votes.

Town of Woodbury

Thomas J. Burke, Democratic, Conservative, Working Families: 975 votes.

Anthony J. Spagna, Republican, One Woodbury: 981 votes.

Town Board (vote for two)

Timothy P. Finnegan, Republican, One Woodbury: 984 votes.

Jacqueline Hernandez, Democratic, Working Families: 833 votes.

Robert W. Hunter, Democrat, Conservative: 933 votes.

Kathryn D. Luciani, Republican, One Woodbury: 960 votes.

Town Clerk

Desiree A. Potvin, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. She received 1,448 votes.

Town Justice

David V. Hasin, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. He received 1,443 votes.

Receiver of Taxes

Karin Poggio, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. She received 1,389 votes.

Village Of Woodbury

Mayor

Andrew R. Giacomazza, Republican, One Woodbury, ran without opposition. He received 1,293 votes. There also were 48 write-in votes.

Village Board (vote for two)

Tara M. Burek, Republican, One Woodbury: 1,273 votes.

Christopher J Graziano, Republican, One Woodbury: 1,235 votes.

Orange County Legislature

District 1

Michael F. Amo, Independence, Republican, ran without opposition. He received 2,144 votes.

District 7

Peter V. Tuohy, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. He received 2,290 votes.

District 8

Barry J. Cheney, Republican, Conservative, ran without opposition. He received 2,787 votes.

District 14

Jennifer A. Gargiulo, Republican, Conservative: 935 votes.

Laurie Tautel, Democratic, Working Families: 926 votes.