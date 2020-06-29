Woofs and Wins

This week’s Super Local Shopper winner is Bridget Cirbes, who picked up a pool for the “dog days of summer” from Werner’s Ace Hardware store. We’re mailing her a $50 Werner’s gift card as her prize.

For your chance to win next week, upload a picture of what you shopped locally to our contest site:

bit.ly/superlocalshoppers

Every local purchase counts, except those made at grocery stores. Please remember to shop small to support our local businesses.

Thank you to all who shopped local this week:

- Nancy Grimaldi got mulch, hollyhock and other plants and planting mix from Pappa’s Garden Supply in Vernon, N.J.

- Brooke Donaldson bought a giant sunflower and “Cinderella” swamp milkweed from Gardens of the World in Andover, N.J.

- Tonya Wikander got sneakers from Famous Brand Shoes.

- Patricia LaSorsa scooped some greeting cards and daisies from Highland Flowers and Gifts in Vernon, N.J.

- Mary DeLuca picked up some crispy bread and summer fruit from Windy Brow Farm and, some sweet cherries that are “so very good” from Lentini Farms, both located in Fredon Township, N.J. She also scooped some great thifting finds from Beehive Thrift Shop in Newton, N.J.

- Nini Kaur got cleaning supplies and some health essentials from CVS and Target.

- Carla Henckel made purchases at George’s Wine and Spirits in Branchville, N.J., Famous Brand Shoes and Walgreens.

- Andrea Karlan got a “great dining ‘out’ outfit” and some summery tops from Hip and Chic in Warwick, N.Y.