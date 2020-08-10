Woodbury. Village seeking library board members

The Town of Woodbury is soliciting letters of interest from Woodbury residents that would like to volunteer to serve on the Library Board. Letters should be submitted to Town Clerk Desiree Potvin, by August 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. Include your mailing address and telephone number so you can be contacted for an interview that will be held in September. You can either mail your letter to PO Box 1004, Highland Mills, email to dpotvin@woodburyny.us or fax to 928-7380. For questions regarding the duties of this Board, contact Town Supervisor Frank J. Palermo, at supervisor@woodburyny.us .