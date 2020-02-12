x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Woodbury. 2020 Scholarship applications available

Monroe-Woodbury /
12 Feb 2020 | 12:29

    Women of Woodbury will be offering scholarship awards again this year.

    Applications have been sent to guidance offices at Monroe-Woodbury, Cornwall and John S. Burke high schools and the Highland Mills branch of the Woodbury Public Library.

    These scholarships are available to graduating 2020 students (male or female), and to a woman returning to college.

    The scholarships are offered to current residents of the Town/Village of Woodbury. The qualifications are printed on the applications. For more information call 845-928-9007, weekdays only.