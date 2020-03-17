What's open, what's available

Businesses that deliver and provide pick-up

Captain’s Table – delivery including alcohol - www.captains-table.com/menus 845-783-0209 ext 1

Bourbon Street Bar and Grill – deliver including alcohol - To view meals visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bourbonstreetgrill/ or call 845-782-8501

Villa Positano – free delivery – call (845) 395-0786

Tulcingo Mexican Restaurant – delivery $20 minimum – call 845-782-7593

La Rancheria – deliver $20 minimum – visit larancheritarestaurant.com or 845-782-2249

Tosco’s Pizza – delivery $2 fee; $15 minimum – toscospizzeria.com

Planet Pizza – delivery – call (845) 782-7715

Plum House – delivery and on-line ordering through website nyplumhouse.com

Little Italy – free delivery and on-line ordering through free apphttp://app.bestoflittleitaly.com

Anne’s Sub 17 – delivery $15 minimum through doordash.com

CVS – free delivery prescriptions only (restrictions apply) – call (845) 783-7807

ShopRite – delivery through Instacart.com

Businesses that provide pick-up only

Tequila Grill For Full menu: http://tequilagrilleny.com/?page_id=122

LaLima’s Bakery is providing curbside pick-up for those with compromised immune systems. Call 845-395-9169

Subway Express Pick-up through order.subway.com

Scalia and Co through scaliaandco.com

Amendola’s call 845-782-4432 to place order

Jake’s Wayback Burgers is providing curbside pick-up by visiting order.waybackburgers.com and selecting their Monroe location.

Village Hands has closed their main kitchen but has coffee and bakery items to go.

Empire Diner is offering free delivery with a $20 minimum delivery. Orders can be placed by calling the diner at 845-782-2244. Additionally, if any student or senior citizen is in need of lunch Empire Diner will provide that. Please call the diner to make arrangements.

Monroe Pharmacy offers free delivery and has a drive-thru. During this time, they will deliver, free of charge, OTC items with orders of prescriptions. Medicaid and Medicare have approved 90-day supply of medication. All frequently touched surfaces are disinfected multiple times each day. Store hours are M – F 9am to 8pm; Saturday 10am to 6pm; and Sunday 10am to 3pm.

K & D Pizza and Deli offers delivery for a $1 fee. During this time, if any member of the community is having a hard time financially, K & D will allow customers to run a tab payable next month. Hours 11am to 10pm daily; Sunday 12 to 9pm.

ShopRite of Monroe has changed their hours to allow for daily disinfecting. The supermarket will now open at 7am and close at 10pm.

Stop N Shop recently started a pick-up service. However, due to very high volume of orders the system has experienced several breaks in service. Therefore, for now, the pick-up service has been suspended. Open daily 7:30 am to 8 pm; customers 60 years old and up may shop early morning hours 6 am to 7:30 am.

Lake Region Dry Cleaners is offering specials: 10 shirts for $20 and 5 suits cleaned get 1 suit cleaned free.