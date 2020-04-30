Christopher Conte, owner, Vincenzo’s Barber Shop, Monroe

“We have been in Monroe for 28 years now. We have seen plenty of change and growth in this village. The immediate impact to my shop is shared with many, if not all, of my fellow business owners ... revenue stopped!

“We were one of the first to close in the area. Due to the nature of the barber business we felt it prudent to stop serving clients temporarily until we knew what we were dealing with. The health and safety of our clients, as well as our barbers, is important to me. These men have families to support too.

“While we are all feeling the effects of this pandemic, my business has no other source of income. Some restaurants are able to offer take out and curbside pickup, for example. The barber shop is a personal grooming service. No take out option here. I have applied for the Paycheck Protection Program to hopefully help out with employees and rent. Nothing yet. The government just funded additional benefits recently. We’ll see what happens.

“We have always followed strict standards and procedures of sanitation and sterilization. All my barbers are certified by New York State in infectious diseases. We have all recently completed the barbicide disinfectant course and will post those certificates as well. The shop has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, as usual, and nobody other than myself and my wife has been inside.

“We are ready to open today. All recommended procedures have been followed. Hopefully Gov. Cuomo will allow personal care businesses to open in the month of May. We look forward to seeing all our friends and fixing all the DIY haircuts! Stay healthy, my friends.”

Compiled by Nancy Kriz