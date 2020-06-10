‘We look forward to ... seeing all of you very soon’

Charlie LaVerdi, owner of the Plaza Driving School, Monroe

“Driving schools have been closed since mid-March. Unfortunately, this particular area of education cannot acclimate itself to home schooling or online learning. Therefore, once the schools were closed, professional driving instruction came to a halt. This included individual driving lessons, the 5 Pre-Licensing Class, the Defensive Driving Class, etc.

“All of us must remain closed until the Governor and the DMV allow us to re-open.

“This has affected us economically ... we still have bills to pay, including rent, utilities, insurance and upkeep of our vehicles, etc.

“We can limit the number of students in our vehicles and the number of students in our classroom settings as well as disinfect all areas and require that masks be worn by everyone.

“Additionally, the closure of driving schools has had a ripple effect on those seeking their driver’s license. Many parents, as they return to work, may be counting on new drivers in their family to assist them with various tasks and responsibilities that would require a driver’s license.

“Many new drivers will depend on their being able to drive to a part time job. Presently, we are unable to assist these driver candidates and we need to catch up quickly.

“I question some of the decisions that have been made by our leaders during this crisis and I hope that our customers will understand.

“In the meantime, you can stay informed by visiting the DMV website at: www.dmv.ny.gov.

“You can also visit our website and Facebook page or call us at 783-4822

“We look forward to our re-opening and seeing all of you very soon.

“Stay safe and healthy.”

Compiled by Nancy Kriz