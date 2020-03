Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt (R,C,I-New Windsor) has made available a free downloadable New York State coloring book for families to use during the COVID-19 outbreak.

All are encouraged to share and post this free fun resource for local families with younger children at home.

The coloring book can be shared and downloaded via this link: https://www.scribd.com/document/453049624/Assemblyman-Colin-Schmitt-Coloring-Book