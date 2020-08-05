Washingtonville. Assemblyman offers electronic charging state for people without power

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt has opened an electronic charging station outside of his district office, located at 6 Depot St., Suite 103, Washingtonville, for constituents that are without power due to Tropical Storm Isaias and need to charge their smartphone, tablet, computer or other devices.

This electronic charging station is free for constituents who are in need, just remember to bring the proper charger for your device.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, constituents utilizing the free charging station will be required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.

The station will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until power is restored.

Tens of thousands of residents in the 99th Assembly district are still without power as of Wednesday morning. Orange and Rockland places the system damage second only to superstorm Sandy. Central Hudson is experiencing internet outages themselves impacting their online updates and other services but they are working on restoration.

If you are need of assistance please call (845) 469-6929 or email schmittc@nyassembly.gov.