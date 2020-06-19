Warwick women wins honors at MSMC

Kristine Greco of Warwick, who earned a master’s in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner at Mount Saint Mary College this May, walked away with the top honors in the college’s Fifth Annual writing contest in the categories of research and best overall for her essay, “Issues and Trends in Health Care.”

The judges were particularly impressed with this essay’s accessibility to lay readers.

“The writing strikes a professional balance between including specific scientific terminology and substantiated research while discussing it with a readable tone and compelling narrative,” they said. “The research is notable for its breadth of source material, all of which is expertly integrated within the text of the essay.”