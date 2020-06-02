Walden. Hudson Valley Honor Flights postponed

Hudson Valley Honor Flight has postponed two flights and its annual Lunch of Honor scheduled for this coming autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is especially dangerous for many of our veterans age 60 and older.

Hudson Valley Honor Flight is a local non-profit based in Walden that honors Hudson Valley veterans for all their sacrifices. The organization, at no cost to the veterans, brings them to Washington, D.C., to visit their respective military branch’s war memorials.

The fall flights and luncheon will be rescheduled for spring 2021 if the danger of spreading the corona virus is over by then. New flight dates will be announced as soon as they are solidified.

“We are truly saddened that we must postpone events we love so much, but we also know in our hearts that it is the right decision,” said Hudson Valley Honor Flight Chairman Frank Kimler. “Our veterans mean the world to us and we look forward to seeing them again as soon as possible.”

Hudson Valley Honor Flight is seeking sponsorship for future missions. There are many eligible veterans worthy of being recognized, honored and thanked for their service to our nation.

To learn more, call 845-391-0076.