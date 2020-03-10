Visits to Valley View nursing home 'strongly discouraged' to protect residents from flu and COVID-19

Orange County is "strongly discouraging" visits to Valley View nursing home in Goshen to protect its residents during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and flu season.

"Our residents are the most susceptible to obtaining the coronavirus," said administrator Laurence LaDue in a March 9 letter. "We want to prevent an outbreak like the one that occurred in the nursing home in the state of Washington. Fourteen of their 90 residents have died from the virus, and only three of their staff showed up to work during the outbreak. We can't have this happen at Valley View."

LaDue said he expects the state and county departments of health to stop visits entirely as soon as there is a confirmed COVID-19 case in Orange County. The Orange County Sheriff has already halted visits to the county jail.

People with loved ones living at Valley View are encouraged to call them, he said. Valley View will be leasing iPhones for every unit so that family and friends may communicate through Facetime. Family and friends may also drop off items for residents at the front desk.

Access for all visitors and vendors has already been restricted through the Simon building, LaDue said. Visitors, vendors, and staff members are screened for illness before they are allowed to enter the nursing home.

Preparing for an outbreak

LaDue said Valley View still has active cases of Influenza A throughout the facility, and that it "has been preparing for and is actively monitoring the coronavirus outbreak by following the Center for Disease Control, Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the New York State Department of Health notices and guidelines."

He says he's increased the cleaning of surfaces throughout the nursing home and has conducted an inventory of its supplies.

LaDue said nursing administrators are participating in a weekly conference call with the state health department, and that he is in regular contact with the county health commissioner and county executive's office.

He closes his letter with, "Please don't hesitate to call if you have any questions. You may call me at 845-291-4815."

As of Monday, there were 142 COVID-19 cases in New York State, 98 of them in Westchester County, which is separated from Orange County by the Hudson River. Rockland County has four cases and Ulster County has one; both share a border with Orange. The rest of the cases are in Nassau, Saratoga, and Suffolk counties.