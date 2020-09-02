Village Elections: Sept. 15

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 202.26, which postponed all village elections to held in March, April, May and June, and rescheduled them for Tuesday, Sept. 15. Here’s a summary of the upcoming elections in the Village of Monroe and the Village of Tuxedo Park: Village of Monroe Trustee (two positions, four-year term each) Debra E. Behringer Irene Conklin Lorraine Loening John M. Karl III Village Justice (four-year term) Forrest Strauss In-person voting will be held in the Village Hall Boardroom, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Village of Monroe uses the Orange County Board of Election’s registered voter listing. Village of Tuxedo Park Trustee (two positions, two-year term each) Michael R. Coleman Christopher G. Kasker Anna C. Shaw John J. Watson In-person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 80 Lorillard Road, Tuxedo Park. Note bene: The Village of Woodbury holds its elections at the same time as the general election in November.

Important dates

Friday, Sept. 4: Last day individuals may register with the Orange County Board of Elections to be eligible to vote in the village election.Visit https://www.orangecountygov.com/783/Board-of-Elections or call 845 360-6500.

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Last day for the Village Clerk to receive applications for absentee ballots to be mailed to qualified voters.

Monday, Sept. 14: Last day for the Village Clerk to receive personal applications in the Clerk’s Office for an absentee ballot from applicants or applicant’s agent. Upon receiving an application, the clerk will deliver the absentee ballot to the applicant or their agent named in the application.

Election Day, Tuesday, Sept. 15: All absentee ballots must be received by close of polls on Election Day.