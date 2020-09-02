Village Elections: Sept. 15

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 202.26, which postponed all village elections to held in March, April, May and June, and rescheduled them for Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Here’s a summary of the upcoming elections in the Village of Monroe and the Village of Tuxedo Park:
Village of Monroe
Trustee (two positions, four-year term each)
Debra E. Behringer
Irene Conklin
Lorraine Loening
John M. Karl III
Village Justice (four-year term)
Forrest Strauss
In-person voting will be held in the Village Hall Boardroom, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Village of Monroe uses the Orange County Board of Election’s registered voter listing.
Village of Tuxedo Park
Trustee (two positions, two-year term each)
Michael R. Coleman
Christopher G. Kasker
Anna C. Shaw
John J. Watson
In-person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 80 Lorillard Road, Tuxedo Park.
Note bene: The Village of Woodbury holds its elections at the same time as the general election in November.