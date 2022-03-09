Two Galberd Scholarship applications available, due April 2

Applications are now available for the Kirk and Constance Galberd Scholarships, sponsored by the Woodbury Historical Society. Kirk Memorial Scholarship is awarded in memory of Margaret and Adam Kirk, beloved educators in the community and among the founders of the Woodbury Historical Society. Candidates for this award are asked to demonstrate a strong commitment in one or more of the following areas:

1. Achievement in the sciences, social studies, and/or dramatic arts;

2. Service to school and/or community demonstrating compassion and altruism, as well as integrity, excellence and leadership.

3. Intellectual curiosity and creativity.

Application forms and instructions are available on the website: http://woodburyhistoricalsociety.org, Guidance Offices at the Monroe-Woodbury, Cornwall and Burke High Schools, both Highland Mills and Central Valley Public Libraries, or directly from the Woodbury Historical Society for students who are home-schooled. Completed applications and supporting documents must be received/postmarked no later than April 2, 2022.

Constance Galberd Scholarship for Nursing is in memory of Constance Galberd for her compassion in the field of nursing. The scholarship is awarded to seniors or recent graduates of Monroe-Woodbury High School who intend to pursue a degree in nursing.

Those with achievements in Science/Health Care, School/Community Service and/or Intellectual Curiosity and Creativity are urged to apply.

Application forms and instructions are available on the website: http://woodburyhistoricalsociety.org, from Highland Mills and Central Valley Public Libraries and directly from the Woodbury Historical Society.