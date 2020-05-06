Tuxedo. Steve’s Tuxedo Pizza

Owner Steve Germano

“Steve’s Tuxedo is grateful to the community for their support during the restaurant ban.

“When the invisible enemy hit our great nation, we knew we wanted to do our part and stay open for takeout. Unlike other restaurants that shut down, we never backed away from the challenge staying open presented.

“Although we are temporarily unable to allow guests to ‘dine-in,’ we are allowed to offer ‘take out.’ Steve’s Tuxedo is running a special menu designed around cooked foods from our two wood burning brick ovens. The special menu includes 'wood smoked meats' like ribs, chicken, meatballs and ‘pizza.' Guests can order online, and get curbside pickup.

“Steve’s Tuxedo partnered with local business person/philanthropist Adam Smith to start a charity, 'Pizza for People,’ a foundation that uses donations to deliver pizza to those in need.

“Thanks to local charitable work from Tuxedo Park resident Pam van der Lee, Steve’s Tuxedo was able to serve hundreds of meals to Good Sam Hospital in Suffern. Steve’s also started a first responder program offering free pizza for EMS, fire and police.

“We love our community, and country, we will always be there to help those who need it most. Stay strong America, the future will be brighter than ever!”

- Compiled by Nancy Kriz