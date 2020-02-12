Tuxedo School District voters to decide on proposed $4.2 million capital bond project on Feb. 25

Tuxedo School District taxpayers will vote on a proposed $4.2 million capital bond project on Tuesday, Feb. 25, which the school district says is intended to provide needed repairs and upgrades to the two school buildings and its gymnasium.

George F. Baker High School

At George F. Baker High School, the estimated cost of proposed improvements is $1.76 million, according to school district literature. That would cover:

· Structural upgrades in boiler room.

· Façade improvements.

· Select exterior door replacements

· New security entrance.

· New handicap ramp.

· Structural improvements to front steps and railings.

· New ventilation system in auditorium.

· New handicap drinking fountain.

· Roofing restoration for flat roofs.

· Structurally reinforce door at original building.

· New CO2 detectors.

· Remove damaged skylights.

George Grant Mason Elementary School

At George Grant Mason Elementary School, the $1.74 million in proposed improvements will be as follows:

· Site drainage improvements.

· New playground area.

· Parking lot improvements.

· New security entrance.

· Façade improvements.

· Air conditioning in occupational therapy room.

· Structurally reinforce roof at original building.

· New ceilings in select areas.

· Roofing restoration for flat roof.

· New CO2 detectors.

John M. Motolla Gymnasium

There is $740,000 in proposed improvements to the John M. Motolla Gymnasium:

· ADA upgrades to exterior and interior stairs.

· Complete façade renovation.

· Roofing restoration for flat roof.

· New CO2 detectors.

Financial impact

If the bond is approved, district officials say a home in the town of Tuxedo with an assessed value of $100,000 would pay $148.50 per year, or $12.38 per month.

In the Town of Warwick, a home a home with an assessed value of $100,000 would pay $179.40 per year or $14.95 per month.

Tax impact estimates shown do not include STAR Program tax exemptions, but would still apply if eligible, according to the district.

The tax impact would be in effect 2022 through 2037.

A flyer with these details is available on the district’s website: https://www.tuxedoufsd.org/

Voting will be at the George Grant Mason School from 2 to 9 p.m.