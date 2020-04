Master chocolatier "@emvi.chocolate" of Dottie Audrey's Bakery in Tuxedo Park has created bunnies who are clearly following CDC recommendations of wearing masks in public. He uses natural veggie dyes and fair trade chocolates in the creation of his bunny treats, which are in limited supply starting this week. Call 815-3088 or 915-3203 to reserve or order yours. (Reported by Nancy Kriz.)