Tuxedo Park. Tuxedo Park School student wins Silver Key Award in regional art competition

Dani Kashevaroff, a seventh grade student at Tuxedo Park School, was recently awarded the Silver Key by the Hudson Valley Scholastic Arts Awards.

Dani’s artwork, which is untitled, was inspired by Picasso’s "Woman in a Hat with Pom Poms and a Printed Blouse" painted in 1962.

Dani’s artwork will be showcased, along with other winners, at the SUNY New Paltz Studley Theater from Feb. 8 through March 1.

The Hudson Valley Scholastic Art Awards is a consortium of organizations which includes Sullivan County BOCES, Dutchess BOCES, Ulster County BOCES, the Middletown City School District, Catskill Art Society and the Orange County Arts Council.

The Scholastic Art Awards, which are open to all students in grades 7-12, highlights outstanding visual arts by teenagers by showcasing their remarkable work and encouraging their creative journey and career development.