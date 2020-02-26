Tuxedo Park. TPS students win high honors at math competition

Tuxedo Park School students took first place in three levels at the MathCounts chapter competition held on Feb. 21 in Montgomery.

Team Competition: This was a total score of individuals on the team for both sprint and target rounds, as well as the score from team rounds. Tuxedo Park School earned first place. (Team was made up of Samuel F., Madeline H., JT. K. Henry M. and Joshua Y.)

Individual competition: Top individual scores from both individual rounds (sprint round and target round). First place: Henry M. Second place: Samuel F.

Countdown Round: Individual students with the highest total scores (from both Sprint and Target Rounds) competed with each other in a head to head tournament. Competing in this round were the following representatives from TPS who qualified based upon their scores: Samuel F., JT. K., Henry M. First place: Samuel F. Second: place Henry M.

The MathCouunts Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that reaches students in grades 6-8 in all U..S states and territories with three extracurricular math programs. More than a quarter million students participate in the programs each year.

The approach is simple: the organization’s goals is to make learning math fun. Middle school is a critical juncture when a love of math must be encouraged, and a fear of math must be overcome. The programs build problem solving skills and positive attitudes about math, so students embrace challenges and expand their academic and career opportunities in the future.