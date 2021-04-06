Tuxedo Park School plans virtual open house

Tuxedo Park School will host a Virtual Open House from 9-10 a.m. on April 22 on Zoom. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the Tuxedo Park School Pre-K through Grade 9 program in an enriching presentation by the administration, followed by conversational Q&A.

Families will explore the TPS academic experience, extracurriculars, athletic and arts programs, as well as community service opportunities.

Throughout this last year, TPS students benefitted from a full and robust in-person program. All students in all divisions head outdoors when the weather permits to take advantage of our 17-acre campus location with hikes through the Ramapo Mountains during athletics, outdoor classes, and plenty of mask breaks. Our small class sizes allow us to keep our students, as well as our faculty, safe and healthy.

To learn more about Tuxedo Park School,e-mail Ruth Teague at rteague@tuxedoparkschool.org.