Tuxedo Park administrators board the ‘Happy Bus’

Tuxedo Park School Administrators boarded the TPS “Happy Bus” on Friday, May 29, to deliver end-of-year gifts to graduating eighth-grade and commencing ninth-grade students.

Bright and early the TPS Administrators hit the road and traveled nearly 200 miles to celebrate 36 students, throughout 5 New Jersey and New York counties (Bergen, Orange, Morris, Passaic and Rockland).

Students and their families stood on their porches or in driveways, beaming, as Head of School, Todd Stansbery and other administrators and staff greeted students with their gifts.

“Seeing their smiling faces made my year!” Stansbery said. “I miss them all very much and I look forward to seeing them again for graduation now rescheduled for June 26.”

Each family was given a decorative TPS 2020 Graduate sign, and each student received a goodie bag containing a traditional TPS tie or bracelet, treats, a t-shirt, and other items from local businesses.

Throughout the past few months, graduating students have missed out on a number of special end-of-the-year experiences including Field Day and Class Day, both long-standing traditions at TPS.

“The students have worked so hard, for so long,” Serena Mueller, Associate Head of School, said, “While the at-home delivery can’t replace all they missed this year, it was a small token to celebrate their successes in person and let them know how proud we are of all they’ve accomplished.”