Tuxedo. George Grant Mason student’s celebrate Dental Health Month

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and the George Grant Mason Elementary School in Tuxedo took part in celebrating it.

Speech Language Therapist Stephanie Bussard sent home dental packets for families grades K-6 to promote dental health, with an emphasis on how the tongue and teeth play a significant role in the production of the sounds that make up speech.

To increase awareness of dental health, Bussard asked the school to participate in a “Sugarless Wednesday.” The idea behind “Sugarless Wednesday” is that children and adults should become more aware of healthy nutritional choices as well as the impact of diet on teeth and overall health. On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the children and faculty at the George Grant Mason School accepted the challenge to go through an entire day without sugar. The “survivors” received a “Sugarless Wednesday Survivor Certificate.”

Meanwhile, Bussard also invited Tuxedo’s local dentist, Dr. Se-A Chung, from Alpha & Omega Dental, to emphasize the importance of establishing good dental habits for kindergarten and first grade. Chung prepared a presentation which taught the children all about their teeth and how to properly take care of them. The children enjoyed the presentation and their time with the dentist and her assistant, who explained how to correctly brush and floss.

Before leaving, Chung donated a travel case that contained a newsletter, timer, toothbrush, toothpaste and floss for each student.