Tuxedo. All the George F. Baker High School Class of 2020

23 Jul 2020 | 10:22
    Above 13 of the 14 graduates of the George F Baker High School Class of 2020 in Tuxedo. One graduate pickup his red graduation box containing his diploma early due to other obligations.Photos by Frances Ruth Harris
    Family and friends wait for the ceremony to begin.
    State Assemblyman A. Brabenec and School Board member Dan Castricone pause at the rock before taking their seats.
    Class of 2020 George F. Baker High School graduates marching to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
    Superintendent of Schools and Principal Timothy H Bohlke welcomed town and school board members, parents, faculty and graduates to what he described as a truly family event.
    Salutatorian Jared Mally Spivak
    Teacher Barbara Voss also addressed the Class of 2020. She is retiring after 19 years of teacher in the Tuxedo School District. Her own two children, Annie and David, are alumni of the Tuxedo School District.
    Valedictorian Madison Corine Spivak

On Thursday, July 16, the Class of George F. Baker High School in Tuxedo graduated - a little later than usual because of COVID-19 - but graduate they did to the applause of their parents, teachers, staff and guests.

Thirteen of the 14 graduating seniors, dressed in bright red caps and gowns, marched into the commencement exercises to Edward Elgar, and Amadeo Lopez’s “Pomp and Circumstances.” (One graduate picked up his diploma early.)

Superintendent of Schools and Principal Timothy H. Bohlke welcomed town and school board members, parents, faculty and graduates to what he described as a truly family event.

Baker, he said, is where people care for and help each other reach their goals.

Jared Mally Spivak, the class salutatorian, graduated with advanced designation.

Valedictorian Madison Corine Spivak graduated with advanced designation with honors with Mastery in Mathematics and Science.

The ceremony included remarks from faculty member Barbara Voss, who retired after teaching in the Tuxedo School District for 19 years.

“The impact Barbara has had on her students will last a lifetime,” the school officials said.

- Frances Ruth Harris