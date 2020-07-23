Tuxedo. All the George F. Baker High School Class of 2020

On Thursday, July 16, the Class of George F. Baker High School in Tuxedo graduated - a little later than usual because of COVID-19 - but graduate they did to the applause of their parents, teachers, staff and guests.

Thirteen of the 14 graduating seniors, dressed in bright red caps and gowns, marched into the commencement exercises to Edward Elgar, and Amadeo Lopez’s “Pomp and Circumstances.” (One graduate picked up his diploma early.)

Superintendent of Schools and Principal Timothy H. Bohlke welcomed town and school board members, parents, faculty and graduates to what he described as a truly family event.

Baker, he said, is where people care for and help each other reach their goals.

Jared Mally Spivak, the class salutatorian, graduated with advanced designation.

Valedictorian Madison Corine Spivak graduated with advanced designation with honors with Mastery in Mathematics and Science.

The ceremony included remarks from faculty member Barbara Voss, who retired after teaching in the Tuxedo School District for 19 years.

“The impact Barbara has had on her students will last a lifetime,” the school officials said.

