Town of Tuxedo to host a town development summit on Saturday, June 20

The Tuxedo Town Board will host a WebEx Webinar with residents and elected officials on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Tuxedo Town Supervisor Ken English said the Tuxedo Town Board intends to bring together residents and elected officials to share a blueprint for moving Tuxedo forward through economic development, community engagement and civic action.

“Deputy Supervisor Michele Lindsay has been organizing resident economic development committees over the last year and this event will present some of the ideas they have assembled,” English said in the email that details the webinar. “This work has taken on new importance in light of the financial and social challenges that our entire nation is experiencing.

“Join State Senator Jen Metzger, Assemblyman Karl Brabenec, County Executive Steve Neuhaus and the entire Town Board as we engage with community leaders that have collaborated to design a vision for progress through social action,” the supervisor added. “We’ll present a collaborative vision for growth and prosperity that considers Town Center revitalization, tourism and marketing, real estate opportunities and recreation. Bill Fioravanti, Orange County’s Economic Development Director and Amanda Dana, Director for Tourism will highlight our County’s efforts to move us forward.

“We are committed,” English said, “to a leadership approach that engages the community, encourages economic growth and protects the amazing park lands and watershed that surround our town.”