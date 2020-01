Monroe. The Town of Monroe has vacant positions on the following municipal boards:

One position for Planning Board;

One position on the Board of Ethics;

Two positions as Zoning Board of Appeals alternate members; and

Three positions on the Conservation Advisory Council.

If you are interested in any of these positions, send a letter of interest along with your resume to Secretary to the Supervisor, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe, NY 10950 no later than Feb. 14.