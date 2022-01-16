Town of Monroe reorg celebrates budget surplus

Town supervisor Tony Cardone opened the Town of Monroe reorganization meeting on Monday with a review of the past year. Applause followed his announcement of $200,000 to $250,000 budget surplus.

Officials sworn in included Town Supervisor Tony Cardone, Audra Swartz as town judge, Valerie Bitzer as town clerk and council members Mary Bingham and Dorey Houle, who is new to the town council after roles in the Village of Monroe. Also sworn in was Councilman Mike McGinn, appointed as acting supervisor.

The meeting also included numerous appointments:

Patricia Kasch was appointed first deputy tax collector.

Barbara Singer was appointed second deputy tax collector.

McGoey, Hauser & Edsall Consulting Engineers firm was appointed to the town engineer position.

Jennifer Schnaars was appointed secretary to Supervisor Cardone.

James Nelson was appointed town historian.

William Brown, Jr., was appointed deputy supervisor of highways.

Bonnie Franson was appointed planning board supervisor.

Steven Thau was appointed zoning board of appeals member.

Michael Murphy was appointed zoning board of appeals chairperson.

Feerick Nugent MacCartney was appointed Zoning Board of Appeals attorney and Town of Monroe Town counsel

Mike Egan was appointed Board of Ethics Member in slot #2.

Paul Phelan was appointed Board of Ethics Member, slot #8.

Charlie Pakula was appointed Conservation Advisory Council member, slot #1.

Yesenia Lendor-Montero, Andrew Calvano, Chris Sullivan, Mary Elizabeth Burton and Tony Schaffer were appointed to Joint Parks and Recreation Commission.

Town Clerk Val Bitzer attended via Zoom.