Monroe. The Monroe Town Council members presented to the Mulligan-Eden Post 1573 an copy of an original WWII photograph taken by Rick Colon’s father, Jose Colon, who was a Combat Photographer during WW2. The photograph features: General Dwight D. Eisenhower, General George Smith Patton, and General Omar Bradley (the GI General). The photograph was donated to the Post 1573 in remembrance of the D. Day invasion of World War 2.