The impact of the pandemic

Colleen Jay, owner, Jay’s Deli, Highland Mills

“COVID-19 has affected the whole world. No one could have ever imagined this happening in this day and age. It has brought everyone a lot of stress and I think part of that is the unknown.

“Is there a light at the end of the tunnel? Will it come back? I see most customers following procedures and being more patient than usual. I see the community trying to support small business.

“Most go out of their way to be kind when in the store and all are extremely thankful we have stayed open so far. It is not as easy as people think. I think, as a community, people are really trying to help each other as much as possible.

“We have had numerous offerings of wonderful homemade face masks. It has been very hard to get basic grocery orders, aside from shortages, companies are losing their workforce and cannot keep up with the demand. So far, kitchen foods are mostly available but some things are being rationed. Toilet paper and sanitizer being extremely in demand and not available.

“We always strive to be on top of our hygiene practices in the store and now it is even more of a constant effort to continually sanitize all areas where people touch anything and everything.

“My employees have been working very hard. They are on top of their game and I couldn't do it without their dedication to Jay’s and their passion for our customers and what they do here. We will get through this together and hopefully learn much from this these horrible times. The true heroes are in our hospitals and all public servants who are working so hard. God bless them and keep them safe. We want to thank everyone for all your patience and support.”

Compiled by Nancy Kriz