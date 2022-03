New York Times bestselling journalist Janice Kaplan will discuss women geniuses, past and present, at an educational event with a kosher brunch sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County. Participants will have an opportunity to honor a special woman by telling her story and submitting a photo, or just mentioning her name, at a cost of $18 for a listing to $180 for a full page.

Sunday, May 1, 11:30 a.m. $30 per person

Monroe Temple Beth El 314 N. Main St., Monroe