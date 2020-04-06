The following is a post from Orange County Land Trust’s Facebook page:

Supporting local agriculture matters, especially during these tough times, so the Orange County Land Trust is sharing a list on a weekly basis of farmers, growers and producers offering direct-to-consumer sales of their products.

The focus this week is on purchasing local meat products. Next week, the Land Trust will highlight local dairy producers. Join in supporting these businesses:

Banbury Cross Farm, Goshen. Currently out of products: Re-stocking around April 10. Check website for updates. Grass-fed beef and lamb, plus chicken, duck, turkey, and pork. Visit www.BanburyCrossFarmNY.com.

Bettinger Bluff Farm, Montgomery. Grass-fed beef. Pick up at the farm. Call 845-629-7332 or visit www.hudsonvalleygrassfedbeef.com.

Halal Pastures, Rock Tavern. Offering organic grass fed beef, lamb, chicken, goat and turkey by pick-up or delivery. Place your order online at www.halalpastures.com.

Kezialain Farm, Westtown. Organic, grass-fed beef available for pick up at the farm by appointment only. E-mail info@kezialain.com or call 845-726-3633. Next re-stock in September, contact to reserve an order.

Kirbytown Farms, Middletown. Grass-fed beef. Porch pick up available. Call (845) 342-3579.

Lowland Farm Grass-Fed Beef, Warwick. Grass-fed beef and lamb, and pastured pork. Available for curbside pick-up at their new farm store. Order online at https://lowlandfarm.eatfromfarms.com. (Cuts and quantities updated frequently).

Peterson Beef, Chester. All natural, pasture raised meat. Beef, chicken, and pork available for pick up or free local delivery in Chester. Visit www.Peterson-Beef.Square.Site.

Pierson's Farm, Middletown. Currently offering pork and beef cuts. Chicken available around May 20 - all from their farm raised stock and USDA butchered. Eggs available soon. Text or call 845-283-7927 to order and arrange pick-up. Regular farm store hours slated to resume by May 1.

Sweetman's Farm, Warwick. Grass-fed beef and lamb and pastured pork and produce. Open six days a week. Now offering convenient to-go packages. Call to purchase at (845) 988-7811.

Farmer's Daughter, Otisville. Self-serve farm stand (one customer at a time) open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 351 Shoddy Hollow Road in Otisville. Offering pork, chicken, lamb, beef, goat, goat milk, eggs, bread and much more.

Soons Orchards ~ Farm Market & Apple Orchards, New Hampton. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, curbside pick up available. Call 845-374-5471 or order online at https://www.soonsorchards.com/info/faqs. 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday-Saturday for elderly, disabled, immune-compromised customers.

Pennings Farm, Warwick. Now offering online ordering for parking lot pickup. Personal shoppers also available. Visit https://www.penningsfarmmarket.com.

Forino's Corner Farm, New Hampton. Chicken, beef, produce and more. Check their Facebook page for market hours and product availability.

Hoeffner Farms, Montgomery. Beef, pork, milk, eggs, produce, potted plants,and pantry staples. Call (845) 457-3453 for information.