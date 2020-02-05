SUNY Orange to hold instant admission events at local schools

SUNY Orange’s Office of Admissions will be holding instant Admission events in Orange County school districts to provide prospective students the opportunity to apply to the college and receive an on-site acceptance decision.

A SUNY Orange admission counselor will meet with high school seniors, in their own building during regular school hours, to explain the admissions process, walk interested students through the online application and offer an instant on-site acceptance decision. The vollege will waive the application fee for all students who apply at an instant admission event. Underclassmen interested in SUNY Orange are invited to meet with the admissions counselor in order to get a jump on their college selection process.

The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 13: Valley Central High School (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

March 4: Middletown High School (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

March 10: Newburgh Free Academy North Campus (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

March 12: Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus (8 a.m. to noon)

April 1: Middletown High School (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

April 2: Pine Bush High School (10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

April 17: Monroe Woodbury High School (9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

April 21: Washingtonville High School (9 to 11:00 a.m.)

May 6: Middletown High School (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

May 14: Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus (8 a.m. to noon).

The schedule is subject to change, and additional high school visits may be scheduled. Interested students should verify SUNY Orange school visit dates and times with their high school guidance/counseling office or review the College’s most up-to-date visit schedule at sunyorange.edu/admissions/nearyou.html.

For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 845-341-4030.