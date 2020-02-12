SUNY Orange sets spring classes for seniors

Encore, the SUNY Orange program for senior learners, will offer 19 classes this spring on topics including history, literature, investing, outdoor activities, movies, fitness and relaxation. Courses meet at varying days and times throughout March, April and early May. The first class begins March 4.

Encore classes, which are for Orange County residents ages 50 and older, are generally comprised of one to four class meetings held on the college’s Middletown campus. Classes are taught by experts who have a professional background in the subject.

The spring courses include the following: “Incarceration of Women During the Civil War,” “Mahjongg Beginner,” “Journey Along the Basha Kill,” “Investments: Which Ones are Best for 2020,” “Qigong and Meditation,” “Nutrition for Optimal Health,” “Historians Look to the Future,” “Breaking Barriers: Women of the Supreme Court of the United States,” “The Spanish-American War and the Philippine Insurrection,” “Book Club,” “Color Pencil Drawing,” “Amazon Adventure,” “India Ink Painting on Rice Paper,” “Hiking,” “Mahjongg Continuation,” “The Greek Gods, Part II: Male Gods,” “The Delaware Indians in the American Revolution,” “Films for Everyone,” and “Aquasize.”

Participants in the hiking class should be able to walk for at least two hours on sometimes rocky terrain. The book club class will discuss “Becoming” by Michele Obama and “Nickle Boys” by Colson Whitehead. The five-session “Films for Everyone” course will examine “Fat City,” “The Long Goodbye,” “Smile,” “The Late Show” and “Girlfriends.”

The $45 annual membership dues in Encore must be paid before registration is accepted. For more information, call 845-341-4896 or visit sunyorange.edu/encore.