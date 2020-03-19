Stay in the know

x
19 Mar 2020 | 12:39

    Here’s a list of municipalities in The Photo News’ readership area. Visit these websites for any COVID-19-related municipal news.

    · Town of Monroe https://www.monroeny.org/ 783-1900

    · Town of Woodbury https://www.townofwoodbury.com/ 928-7578

    · Town of Tuxedo https://www.tuxedogov.org/ 351-2265

    · Village of Monroe https://www.villageofmonroe.org/ 782-8341

    · Village of Harriman https://www.villageofharriman.org/ 783-4421

    · Village of Tuxedo Park http://tuxedopark-ny.gov/ 351-4745

    · Village of Woodbury https://www.villageofwoodbury.com/ 928-7558

    School districts

    School districts are regularly updating their school communities information tied to school closures and student resources:

    · Monroe-Woodbury: https://www.mw.k12.ny.us/ 640-6000

    · Tuxedo: https://www.tuxedoufsd.org/ 351-2296

    - Nancy Kriz