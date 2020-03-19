Stay in the know

Here’s a list of municipalities in The Photo News’ readership area. Visit these websites for any COVID-19-related municipal news.

· Town of Monroe https://www.monroeny.org/ 783-1900

· Town of Woodbury https://www.townofwoodbury.com/ 928-7578

· Town of Tuxedo https://www.tuxedogov.org/ 351-2265

· Village of Monroe https://www.villageofmonroe.org/ 782-8341

· Village of Harriman https://www.villageofharriman.org/ 783-4421

· Village of Tuxedo Park http://tuxedopark-ny.gov/ 351-4745

· Village of Woodbury https://www.villageofwoodbury.com/ 928-7558

School districts

School districts are regularly updating their school communities information tied to school closures and student resources:

· Monroe-Woodbury: https://www.mw.k12.ny.us/ 640-6000

· Tuxedo: https://www.tuxedoufsd.org/ 351-2296

- Nancy Kriz