State of emergency declared in the Town of Monroe

Physical attendance by members of the public at the Town Board meeting location will not be permitted due to the current state of emergency.

However, residents and interested persons can either view the meeting via the following website link or may dial in to listen to the meeting.

Website participants can send a chat message to the host if they wish to speak on an issue so an opportunity can be provided for such comment.

If a participant is only dialing in via telephone to the meeting, we will still try to arrange to allow comment by polling those participants that are dialed-in, but in any event the public hearings will be continued to ensure all interested parties have an opportunity to comment prior to closing of any public hearings.

https://zoom.us/j/573409631

Meeting ID: 573 409 631

Call-in Number: (929) 205 6099 (enter above meeting ID; If asked for participant number, just hit # key).

DMV will now go to appointments only until further notice beginning March 17th.

The following services will be available by appointment only:

Commercial Driver license Permit.

License renewal that will expire within the month.

No original or upgrade to Real Id/ EDL until further notice.

Renewing a registration - expiring with the month.

Dealer – Orange County only.

Orange County Residents Only

Port Jervis DMV location will be closed until further office.

Please contact the following offices to schedule your appointments.

Goshen – 845-615-3960

Newburgh – 845-568-5230

Middletown – 845-346-1180

Message from Village of Monroe Justice Court

March 16, 2020

Dear Village of Monroe Residents,

Please read the message below from Village Justice Strauss:

Pursuant to the March 15, 2020 directive of Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks, all court calendars, scheduled by the Monroe Village Court to take place within the next forty-five (45) days (i.e. between now and May 1, 2020) are hereby CANCELED, effective immediately. The appearances are being rescheduled for an as yet, undetermined date in May of 2020. All parties will be notified of their new dates in the near future.

Until then, during this period:

The Court Clerk's office will remain open M-F from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm every day.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to do business with the court via mail and telephone wherever possible instead of personal appearance.

Fines and other payments may be made: (a) by mailed money order, or (b) by credit card, called in over the phone, without having to appear in person.

We are working on getting an online payment function up and running ASAP.

All non-criminal traffic and parking tickets with pleas and/or payments can be mailed to the Court for processing in due course without the need for a personal appearance.

PLEASE NOTE: YOU CAN NOT PLEAD GUILTY ON A MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY CHARGE BY MAIL

If you must make a payment in cash, or have another compelling reason for visiting the Court office, please make sure to take appropriate precautions for the health and safety of both yourself and the employees within Village Hall:

If you are sick with ANY cold or flu like symptoms, even if you were told it is NOT Corovid Virus, please do NOT come in person.

Please make sure to wash your hands before you handle any paperwork or cards that you will be asking a Village Hall employee to handle. The Clerks have been given permission to refuse to handle any items that look soiled, grimy, or unsanitary.

Please try to avoid bringing anybody with you to Village hall, so as to minimize the social exposure component that spreads Corona Virus.

For those who still must come to do business in Village Hall, hand sanitizers have been installed in the hallways throughout the building. Please make use of them if you during your visit.

If you have any questions, please call the Village Court Clerk's Office directly at (845) 782-8721. Updates will be published via Constant Contact, Cancellations.com, and the WHUD cancellation announcements function. We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we all work together to see our community safely through this difficult time.

Forrest Strauss

Monroe Village Justice