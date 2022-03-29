State Health Commissioner urges New Yorkers to get vaccinated, boosted and tested as Covid-19 cases climb in Central New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (March 28, 2022) – As COVID-19 cases have rapidly risen in Central New York, the State Department of Health is closely monitoring the situation and urges people to remain vigilant against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their family and coworkers from serious illness or hospitalization.

“The recent increase in cases in Central New York highlights the need for everyone to remain vigilant, do their part and get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose when eligible, tested following exposure or when developing symptoms, and to stay home and isolate when sick,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “People should also feel comfortable wearing a mask if they choose to do so while indoors in public places, especially if they have a compromised immune system or are close to someone who is vulnerable.”

As case rates can increase or fluctuate for a variety of reasons, state health officials are reviewing all potential explanations as to why Central New York is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. However, local vaccination rates, mask wearing, and adherence to other mitigation efforts may play a role in Central New York’s case rates.

State health officials also closely monitor trends over time, including 7-day averages, and noted that overall case counts in New York State remain low and they do not anticipate a serious spike in cases throughout the state. Central New York’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is 46.46, compared to the statewide 7-day average of 14.66.

The positive COVID-19 tests and cases over time by region and county are available here.

The State Department of Health also has a wastewater surveillance program for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 that contributes data to the CDC dashboard and is being expanded to cover more counties and to include sequencing for the analysis of COVID-19 variants. The program will use high speed sequencing methods to facilitate the rapid detection and identification of variants and their circulation throughout the State.

To help protect against increasing cases in Central New York, the state recently provided more than 100,000 at-home kits, made vaccines readily available at New York State operated vaccination sites and other vaccine locations, and has ensured therapeutics are available.

More information on the New York State Department of Health’s process to monitor, track, and sequence COVID-19 variants, including BA.2, is available publicly at the NYS COVID-19 Variant Tracker.

