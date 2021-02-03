Sports. NYSPHSAA cancels 2021 spring state championships

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) held its quarterly meeting of the Executive Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 3, via Zoom teleconference.

The Committee voted on several key proposals important to the Association’s 787-member schools.

The four NYSPHSAA officers, acting on input from the 11 sections, section executive directors and member schools, announced the cancellation of the 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring State Championships in light of continuing concerns about COVID-19.

The sports include lacrosse, softball, baseball and track and track and field. State championships for winter sports and the fall sports season II had already been canceled, the same tournaments in the fall and spring of 2020.

The decision, the association said, will allow sections more time to schedule and conduct regular season contests.

The Executive Committee also approved adding the language “including racial or discriminatory comments or slurs” to the Sportsmanship Officials card that is read at the beginning of each athletic contest.

About NYSPHSAA

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Inc. is a non-profit, voluntary, educational service organization composed of public, parochial and private schools dedicated to providing equitable and safe competition for the students of its member schools.

The organization conducts 32 championship events and governs the rules and regulations of high school athletics in New York State.