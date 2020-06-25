x
So long, fare well

Central Valley. The Class of 2020 graduates.

25 Jun 2020 | 10:47
    The Crusaders Graduation Parade on Wednesday afternoon began at the Pine Tree Elementary School to Monroe-Woodbury High School. Photos by William Dimmit.
    The parade slowly winds its way past the high school.
    Senior Cat Schiff enjoys her last trip through the High School parking lot.
    Senior Pablo Quinones waves good bye.
    Anthony Bruno, Monroe Woodbury Class of 2020 Valedictorian, receives his diploma on Wednesday afternoon.
    Taylor and Toni Neely show their class of 2020 diplomas.
    Kathleen Silverstein and Maeve Harrington celebrate.
    Monroe-Woodbury Class of 2020 graduates Catarina Schiff, Lexi Berges, Megan Petko and Quinn Guyt at graduation services on Monday, June 22. Photo by Joe Guyt.

The Monroe-Woodbury School District celebrated the graduation of the 549 members of the Class of 2020 this week, observing social distancing and yet providing the pomp and circumstance demanded of the occasion. That included a graduation parade on Wednesday afternoon with the Seniors and their families caravanning in decorated cars and trucks from the Pine Tree Elementary School to the High School.

As one proud father said, “The school district conducted an amazing celebration for the seniors during the current lockdown.”

Good luck.