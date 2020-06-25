So long, fare well

The Monroe-Woodbury School District celebrated the graduation of the 549 members of the Class of 2020 this week, observing social distancing and yet providing the pomp and circumstance demanded of the occasion. That included a graduation parade on Wednesday afternoon with the Seniors and their families caravanning in decorated cars and trucks from the Pine Tree Elementary School to the High School.

As one proud father said, “The school district conducted an amazing celebration for the seniors during the current lockdown.”

Good luck.