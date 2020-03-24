Smiles of the Week

A Very Good Boy:

Last week we ran a cutest dog contest and got—literally—thousands of entries. We’ll be featuring some of them in the paper. One of our favorite entries? A photo of Bentley, an Atlantic Health System therapy dog making his rounds to visit kids in the hospital.

We’re accepting cutest pup entries until April 1. Visit www.bit.ly/cutestpups2020 to enter.

Sewn Together:

In response to the face mask shortage, locals are stepping up to the plate to sew and donate masks themselves.

Jackie de Elia, from Chester, N.Y., purchased a hot pink sewing machine over the weekend and put herself to work. She shared her plans on Facebook: “My goal is to make as many possible. If a healthcare worker asks for one, I don’t want to say I don’t have enough.”

The community chipped in supplies and donations to support her venture.

“The amount of donations and generosity I’ve received is incredible,” Jackie wrote in a message to the newspaper. “I have no end in sight.”

Jackie is one of many. A group of moms in Sparta, N.J., has teamed up to create masks for their local medical facilities, and sewing enthusiasts in Greenwood Lake (“GWL Friend in Need” on Facebook) made 200 masks last weekend.