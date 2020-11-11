Schools continue to struggle with COVID-19 instructional challenges

Monroe-Woodbury Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez regularly sends emails to district families, advising them of new cases. Those notes often reinforce further action required, other than notification.

But recent exceptions are:

Monroe-Woodbury Middle School: The quarantine period for a number of students and staff resulting from the first positive student case concluded Nov 6. Students and staff returned to the building Nov. 10. Those individuals who began to quarantine on Nov. 3 due to the second positive student case are in quarantine until today, Nov. 13.

North Main Elementary: The school’s status as “yellow/precautionary zone,” as designated in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent cluster action initiative, has been removed. Rodriguez made the decision to pivot North Main to all-remote learning after the New York State Department of Health stipulated that schools open to in-person instruction in a yellow zone were required to test 20 percent of in-person students, teachers and staff for COVID-19. That was to have begun Oct. 16, but Rodriguez told families the district wasn’t going to bear the costs of those tests.

Cuomo’s action infuriated the North Main school community, who felt they were pawns in the issues surrounding the Town of Palm/Kiryas Joel’s lack of compliance to closure mandates and lack of mask wearing.

Later, after acknowledging a lack of response from Albany, Rodriguez told parents that school would reopen for hybrid learning, giving parents options for how the 20 percent of randomly selected in-school students and staff would be tested.

But on Nov. 6, the Orange County Health Commissioner said that North Main Elementary is no longer in a Yellow Zone designation, and could reopen for hybrid instruction without testing.

Monroe-Woodbury High School: Hybrid instruction continues as scheduled as of Nov. 10. What’s not known is the second week impact of Halloween parties. Social media posts were often full of photos of students attending large Halloween parties without masks or adherence to social gatherings.

Fateful Halloween parties

Images like those were tormenting to school officials, who continue to do everything they can to influence students to avoid such gatherings and the possibility of unintentional COVID-19 exposure.

Similar parties have had impacts in neighboring districts. Warwick Valley and Washingtonville closed their high schools for two weeks due to Halloween party gatherings and spikes in confirmed cases in their student populations.

The same thing happened in Pine Bush, where students were supposed to return to in-person instruction the first time this year. That’s been delayed due large gatherings tied to Halloween.

The Goshen School District announced a full district closure and pivoted to all-remote instruction through Nov. 16 due to multiple cases requiring large-scale quarantining which includes staff.

School officials know conditions can change overnight, depending on how cases develop. That doesn’t necessarily mean a school or district closes for in-person instruction, however.

Wear a mask, be socially distant, wash your hands

And officials will be the first to tell people that much of a district’s ability to remain open for in-person instruction rests with families and their reinforcement of following mandates and good public health practices: wearing a mask, being socially distant and hand washing.

Students are in school for about seven hours a day for in-person learning, where following mandates is highly regulated.

But outside school walls, school officials have no control.

Community members can learn about their district’s COVID-19 cases on a special website: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/#/home.