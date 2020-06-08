School budget voting extended

Due to the statewide delay in the mailing of ballots, Gov. Mario Cuomo has extended the deadline for school districts to receive school budget ballots.

Per the governor’s updated Executive Order issued on June 7, 2020, the Monroe-Woodbury School District may accept school ballots in two ways:

By hand delivery through 5 p.m on Tuesday, June 9. Please remember that individuals other than the voter may drop off the completed ballot. Ballot boxes will be available at the following locations on Monday, June 8, from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Tuesday, June 9, from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.:

Central Valley Elementary, 45 Route 32, Central

Education Center, 278 Route 32, Central Valley

North Main Elementary, 212 North Main Street, Monroe

Pine Tree Elementary, 156 Pine Tree Road, Monroe

Per the Governor’s Executive Order, the ballot box drop off option will not be available after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.

By mail through Tuesday, June 16. We encourage voters to mail their ballots to the district as soon as possible to ensure their arrival before the deadline. Ballots received after the 5:00 p.m. deadline on June 16 will not be counted.

Ballot counting will begin at 5 p.m on Tuesday, June 16, and will continue on Wednesday, June 17, if necessary. Voting results will be shared upon the completion of ballot counting. The counting process will be live streamed.

More information will be shared soon.