School budget votes and Board of Education elections: Monroe-Woodbury and Tuxedo

School district residents will vote exclusively via absentee ballot. All absentee ballots must be submitted to the school district’s clerk office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.
What follows are summaries of what’s on the ballots:
Monroe-Woodbury School District
Proposed budget: $183,999,908
Spending increase: 1.50 percent, or $2,723,59
The tax levy increase: 1.51 percent
Bus proposition: $1,009,900 for nine buses
Board of Education candidates (three seats, three-year terms)
Donald Beeler *
Michael J. Ciriello
Daniel A. Ezratty *
Jon Huberth *
* Incumbent
Tuxedo School District
Proposed Budget: $13,699,533
Spending Increase: $220,430/ 1.64 percent
Tax Levy Increase: $0 / 0 percent
Additional Propositions: 12 school buses – lease/buy option. $168,050 each year for four years starting in 2020/2021 with a purchase option at the end of the term for $261,500.
Board of Education candidates: One seat, three-year term
Nancy Bourke *
Joe Rickard
Johanna Telander