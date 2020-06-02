School budget votes and Board of Education elections: Monroe-Woodbury and Tuxedo

School district residents will vote exclusively via absentee ballot. All absentee ballots must be submitted to the school district’s clerk office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.

What follows are summaries of what’s on the ballots:

Monroe-Woodbury School District

Proposed budget: $183,999,908

Spending increase: 1.50 percent, or $2,723,59

The tax levy increase: 1.51 percent

Bus proposition: $1,009,900 for nine buses

Board of Education candidates (three seats, three-year terms)

Donald Beeler *

Michael J. Ciriello

Daniel A. Ezratty *

Jon Huberth *

* Incumbent

Tuxedo School District

Proposed Budget: $13,699,533

Spending Increase: $220,430/ 1.64 percent

Tax Levy Increase: $0 / 0 percent

Additional Propositions: 12 school buses – lease/buy option. $168,050 each year for four years starting in 2020/2021 with a purchase option at the end of the term for $261,500.

Board of Education candidates: One seat, three-year term

Nancy Bourke *

Joe Rickard

Johanna Telander

* Incumbent